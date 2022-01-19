Free KN95 and surgical masks to be distributed at Aurora library beginning Thursday

AURORA | As part of its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Colorado will begin distributing free surgical masks and KN95s at libraries, fire stations and other public places, including the Aurora Public Library.

Beginning Thursday, the central branch of the Aurora library at 14949 E. Alameda Parkway will be one of the state’s redistribution centers where people can go to receive up to five free masks a month.

The program is being run through the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and is an expansion on the state’s existing distribution of free masks to schools, according to a state news release.

KN95s and surgical masks are more effective at preventing the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19, the release said. People who are vaccinated, especially if they received a booster shot, are unlikely to get seriously ill from the virus, according to public health experts. However, it transmits very rapidly among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. “By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection.”

The library is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of distribution sites is available at covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks.

Aurorans can also now sign up to receive four free COVID-19 tests per household from the federal government at special.usps.com/testkits.