Former Cherry Creek janitor gets 15 years for molesting student, 13, at Aurora middle school

AURORA | A former janitor in the Cherry Creek School District has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a local middle school, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An Arapahoe County District Court Judge last week sentenced Rodry Pombo, 27, to 15 years in state prison, according to the local DA’s office. Pombo pleaded guilty to the felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child late last year. Several other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Pombo repeatedly had sexual encounters with an eighth-grade student at Horizon Middle School throughout the 2014 and 2015 school year, prosecutors said. The encounters frequently took place in custodial closets at the school.

“We drop our kids off at school to be educated in classrooms, not sexually assaulted in janitor closets,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “What goes on in the mind of a man who whisks a 13-year-old girl into a closet? These are egregious violations — we think our kids are safe when we send then to school, and they should be. This offender is going to prison where he can’t hurt anyone else.”

Pombo was arrested in Englewood on a warrant issued by the Aurora Police Department in January 2019, officials said last year.

The girl who was assaulted did not report the crimes when they occurred, “but she told investigators she knew the behavior was wrong,” according to a statement issued by the local DA’s office.

Police learned of the assaults in late 2018 after receiving “information that a girl was sexually assaulted at the middle school,” prosecutors said.

Pombo worked as a custodian at Meadow Point Elementary School from July 2013 to June 2014 and at Horizon Middle School from July 2014 until September 2015, Cherry Creek officials said after he was arrested. Pombo resigned from his job with the district in September 2015.

Pombo had previously been charged with multiple assault, domestic violence and weapons possession charges across the metro area, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records. In 2016, he was sentenced to 50 days in jail for felony menacing.

A month before he was arrested on sexual exploitation charges, he was charged by the Denver Police Department with felony menacing, weapon possession and violating a protection order.

Pombo has yet to be transferred to a state prison to begin his sentence, according to county records. He will be eligible for parole in May 2026, according to the state Department of Corrections.