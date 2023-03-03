Former APS superintendent Rico Munn honored with Congressional resolution

AURORA | Congressman Jason Crow (D-Centennial) delivered a resolution in the House of Representatives last week honoring former Aurora Public Schools superintendent Rico Munn, who stepped down in December.

The resolution was delivered by Crow on Feb. 21 and presented to Munn last Friday in a closed-door ceremony held by the district.

The resolution praises Munn for his work leading APS in the wake of the Aurora theatre shooting and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“APS is one of the largest and most diverse districts in Colorado, and Rico has always understood the importance of advocating relentlessly for and supporting the people, policies, and practices that lead to student success,” the resolution said. “Since 2013, when Rico stepped into the role of superintendent, APS has made strides in eliminating the graduation equity gap, increasing graduation rates, and decreasing dropouts.”

“In 2019, Rico was named Colorado’s ‘Superintendent of the Year’ and Aurora’s ‘Man of the Year’ — highlighting Rico’s dedication to the students and teachers of APS, as well as the improvements and changes that occurred under his leadership.”

Munn’s nine-plus year term as superintendent officially ended at the end of December, but he is continuing on with APS in an advisory capacity this semester until his contract expires on June 30. Chief of staff Mark Seglem is serving as interim superintendent while the district searches for its next leader.

Last week, Colorado State University announced that he will be joining the Fort Collins university as president Amy Parson’s chief of staff at the beginning of July.

Munn has been vague about his reasons for not seeking to renew his contract, citing a “conflict of vision” with the school board, with which he has clashed over the years on a number of issues. He and the board members are bound by a non-disparagement agreement.

The board announced that Munn would be leaving on Dec. 2, and several days later voted 4-3 to accept the transition plan he had submitted to facilitate his departure.