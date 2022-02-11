Florida-based risk management firm selected to monitor Aurora police consent decree

AURORA | Aurora and the Colorado Attorney General’s office have selected Florida-based risk management firm IntegrAssure to oversee police and fire reforms.

“I welcome IntegrAssure’s commitment to collaborate throughout this process,” city manager Jim Twombly said in a news release. “I believe the IntegrAssure team has a varied background and depth of experience that will ensure all stakeholders have a voice and a seat at the table over the next several years.”

IntegrAssure fielded questions alongside another finalist, The Bowman Group, at a Jan. 5 public forum after interviewing with senior city leadership and the office of attorney general Phil Weiser.

At the forum, IntegrAssure founder Jeff Schlanger expressed optimism about Aurora’s ability to reform along the lines of the consent decree reached between the city and Weiser’s office, drawing parallels with the Los Angeles Police Department’s consent decree, the implementation of which he personally oversaw.

“Experience has shown us that a consent decree can be an extremely effective mechanism to catalyze reform, which in turn fosters community trust, reduces crime, and enhances officer safety,” Schlanger said in the city’s news release. “These are our goals for the city of Aurora, and we are honored to play a role in creating a fairer and safer Aurora for all.”

Aurora’s consent decree was finalized in 2021 and came after outcry over the death of Elijah McClain as well as an investigation by Weiser’s office that found police were using force disproportionately against residents of color and paramedics had been administering sedatives inappropriately.

Reforms mandated by the decree include improving use-of-force policies and prioritizing de-escalation, increasing the representation of minorities in Aurora police and fire, and evaluating any proposed policies on the use of ketamine and other sedatives.

Aurora’s City Council is scheduled to vote on the contract with IntegrAssure and finalize the bidding process during its Feb. 14 meeting. The consent decree monitor position is separate and apart from the independent police monitor division that the city will establish later this year.