First electric scooters coming to Aurora next week

AURORA | Gird your wrists, Aurora, because electric scooters are coming to the city this spring.

Bird e-scooters, the black and red vehicles strewn about the byways of the state’s capital city, will be distributed across certain pockets of Aurora starting May 10, according to a City of Aurora spokesperson.

The move marks the city’s first push into the crowded arena of e-scooters. A pair of other companies, including LimeBike, launched a pilot program that distributed dockless bikes in Aurora in 2017, but both ventures pulled out of the city after less than a year.

At the time, officials with the bike companies cited permitting issues in Denver as their primary reason for stepping away from Aurora.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Aurora officials did not specify where the Bird scooters will first appear in the city, though there was mention of an ongoing effort to improve mobility options near city hall, the northwest border with Denver and around bus and light rail stations.

The devices can be activated via a smartphone application and can travel up to 15 miles per hour. Riders must be at least 18 years old to ride the vehicles on roads, bike lanes or sidewalks on roads with speed limits more than 30 miles per hour. Helmets are encouraged.

Users can also activate the scooters by texting a number provided by Bird, or receiving a voucher by paying with cash at certain stores around the area.

Those who participate in a webinar hosted by Bird at either 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. May 17 receive a free ride. Information on how to join the webinar can be accessed here.