Fire reported inside of forthcoming Aurora sports complex early Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora firefighters doused a fire inside an under-construction field house at the Town Center at Aurora mall early Wednesday morning.

A small area of the forthcoming Fieldhouse USA location was reported to be on fire at about 5:45 a.m. May 26, according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire was contained in less than 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

A fire investigator was at the scene early Wednesday attempting to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

The hulking field house operated by a national chain based out of Texas is soon expected to soon play host to a variety of sports leagues, trainers, birthday parties and camps.

The forthcoming Fieldhouse USA location is slated to open to the public later this summer, though it’s unclear if the recent blaze will delay the ribbon-cutting.

Neither representatives from Fieldhouse USA nor the Town Center at Aurora immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

The new building is attached to the adjoining indoor mall and sits where the former Aurora Sears location stood for decades.

There was a significant amount of smoke inside the building as a result of the fire Wednesday.

“The most significant issue was the extreme smoke inside, due to the size of this open structure it took an extended amount of time to ventilate the facility,” Stowell said in an email.

Other shops at the mall did not appear to be harmed by the smoke, according to Aurora Fire authorities.