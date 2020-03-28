Fire officials investigating blaze that killed 1 in Aurora Tuesday

AURORA | Investigators with Aurora Fire Rescue are still looking into what precipitated a fire that killed one person in a home in the city’s Meadowood neighborhood Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a home at 16160 E. Flora Place shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 24 after receiving reports of a blaze in the area, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

First responders extricated an unidentified person and several animals from the home near the corner of East Dartmouth Avenue and South Laredo Street, officials said.

The person died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Representatives from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for the person’s identity.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Fire workers also extricated four dogs and two cats from the torched home, according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokeswoman for Aurora Fire.

Another dog and an additional cat believed to be associated with the home were not found.