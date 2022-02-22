Fenberg unanimously elected as state Senate president

By
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg makes a point during a news conference on the west steps of the State Capitol about legislative plans for the upcoming session in this file photograph taken Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. Fenberg, who is from Boulder, was selected by Colorado Democrats on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, to succeed Leroy Garcia, who is leaving to take a job in the Biden Administrastion, as the new Senate president. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER | Colorado’s Senate has elected former Democratic Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder to succeed Leroy Garcia of Pueblo as the chamber’s new president.

Fenberg was elected by a unanimous vote Tuesday, and Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City becomes the new majority leader.

The Colorado Senate Democratic caucus, which nominated Fenberg as Garcia’s replacement, holds a 20-15 majority in the chamber.

Garcia, the first Latino to hold the post, is resigning to accept a Biden administration appointment as a special assistant to the assistant secretary of the navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon.

A Pueblo Democratic Party vacancy committee on Saturday chose Nick Hinrichsen, the operations supervisor for Pueblo Transit, to fill Garcia’s Senate seat for the remainder of the 2022 Legislative session, Colorado Politics reports. The seat is up for election in November, and Hinrichsen has entered that race.

Minority Leader Chris Holbert seconds the nomination.

