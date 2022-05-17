Federal government now offering third round of free COVID-19 rapid tests

AURORA | The Biden administration has opened up registration for a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests, which can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov.

Every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive eight more rapid antigen tests, which will ship for free. According to the Food and Drug Administration rapid tests have a shelf life of four to 18 months depending on brand, so even people who have unused tests at home may want to order another round.

A list of tests and how long they can be expected to give accurate results is available at https://bit.ly/3yQmCuK.

Case rates in the region are much lower than they were earlier in the year during the omicron variant surge. According to the Tri-County Health Department’s online data dashboard, Arapahoe County has a 14-day incidence rate of 361.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, and Adams County a rate of 229.2. Arapahoe County currently has a 7-day average test positivity of 8.7% and Adams of 9%.