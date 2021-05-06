FARMVILLE: Aurora city council weighs proposal to allow potbelly pigs in residential zones

AURORA | A panel of Aurora city council members on Thursday gave an initial thumbs up to a proposal that could allow residents to raise potbelly pigs in residential pockets of the city.

Members of a city committee that deals with housing, development and neighborhood issues unanimously agreed to start a “community engagement” process related to permitting Aurorans to rear pigs and possibly other livestock in the many areas of the city zoned for residential living.

Currently, pigs are only allowed in the rare zoning areas deemed “residential-rural,” which allow for certain agricultural activities at single-family residences. The proposal discussed May 6 suggests pigs could be added to the section of city code that allows for urban agriculture and permits residents to keep creatures like chickens and bees in a city environment.

The recent pig-related parley was the upshot of an email a resident sent to city staff in March upbraiding the current zoning stipulations that prohibit pig ownership in residential zones.

“I am deeply concerned about the ban against potbelly pigs in Aurora for those who want to keep them as family members, not livestock,’” the message sent March 19 reads. “This is just another form of speciesism and is very discriminatory.”

Staff with the city’s animal services division oppose the proposed changes to the city’s livestock codes, citing concerns over noise, inadequate veterinary care and shelter capacity if pigs were to be allowed in residential areas of the city.

Staffers cited data claiming that the din of a pig’s squeal can eclipse the decibel-level of a supersonic jet. They also pointed to worries that pigs could damage property due to their rooting instincts.

“With all the enforcement issues and potential for pigs to weigh hundreds of pounds, staff does not recommend moving forward with the amendment,” staffers wrote in city documents.

Anthony Youngblood, manager of the city’s animal services division, said an outsized number of new pig owners relinquish their animals after about two years, when the creatures begin to exceed 100 pounds and become more aggressive. He underscored that there are no “mini,” “teacup” or “micro” breeds of pigs; those are marketing terms used to entice people to buy piglets that eventually boast triple digit weights, he said.

“Unfortunately, these are also the most common reasons why we see pigs needing new homes, 95% grow much larger than expected,” animal services staffers wrote. “ … There are unrealistic expectations of a fully-grown 20 pound pig.”

One of the most common domesticated pigs, the Vietnamese potbelly, can weigh as much as 200 pounds, stand 15 inches tall and grow to 3 feet long. The animals can take nearly five years to reach mature weights.

Youngblood’s team looked at how dozens of Colorado cities and towns permit pigs in various capacities. In Denver, potbelly pigs are allowed following a hearing and permitting process; in Englewood the animals are outright banned; in Lakewood they’re allowed in certain zones but residents are limited to three pigs per home and the animals cannot exceed 70 pounds each.

Several other municipalities, including Westminster, Northglenn and Commerce City, also impose weight limits on pigs, though staffers expressed concerns about enforcing such stipulations in Aurora.

“Many jurisdictions with weight limits turn their back on the weight limit or force the owner to underfeed the pig to stay at a certain weight,” staff wrote in city documents.

Still, council members agreed to move ahead with additional public meetings to gauge community desire regarding residential pig ownership. The talks will likely cover the possibility of allowing residents to keep other livestock as well, including ducks and goats.

“If we’re having the conversation about potentially permitting livestock, why are we limiting it only to pigs?” councilperson Alison Coombs said. “ … If we’re going to open up that discussion we should perhaps have a more well-rounded discussion.”

Councilperson Juan Marcano, who represents the central and dense Ward IV, said he was worried some of the city’s more tightly packed subdivisions would not be able to accommodate farm animals, but admitted other areas have ample room for pigs to roam and root.

“I do have a concern, especially with some of the behaviors described, with pigs,” he said. “ … Places like (Havana Heights) I think would be suited for this kind of animal if the residents wanted it, obviously. I’m fine with moving forward a discussion. It doesn’t hurt to talk about it.”

Staff did not discuss when public meetings or comment related to pigs and other livestock in the city may begin.