Ex-Colorado GOP head disbarred in pro-Trump PAC funds case

DENVER | Former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call will be disbarred after acknowledging he took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump while Call served as the political action committee’s treasurer, Colorado Politics reports.

William R. Lucero, the state Supreme Court’s presiding disciplinary judge, issued the decision after Call reached a settlement Sept. 8. In it, Call admitted to transferring the funds in 37 transactions from 2016 to 2019.

Call admitted to entering the Rebuilding America Now PAC into a secret contract to pay himself $5,000 a month for “political strategy and fundraising support” and that he misled members of his former Denver-based law firm about his activities with the committee.

Call did not respond to requests for comment, Colorado Politics reported.

Rebuilding America Now PAC was created in 2016 by former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Tom Barrack, a real estate investor.

The Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel filed the original complaint against Call on June 2.

It also alleged that Call failed to report a $1 million contribution to the PAC for more than two years. Call acknowledged this was a mistake and that he believed it had been reported.

Call’s disbarment takes effect Oct. 14.