Duo accused of 2021 robbery spree that targeted banks in Aurora, metro area

AURORA | A pair of men have been indicted for allegedly robbing 10 metro-area banks and committing two armed carjackings during a monthslong crime spree last year.

Jonathan Gullette, 24, of Aurora, and co-defendant, Jerome Bravo, 37, of Denver are accused of entering two KeyBank locations in Aurora — along with KeyBank, FirstBank and BBVA Compass banks in Arvada, Centennial and Denver — holding occupants at gunpoint and forcing employees to turn over cash.

The robberies took place between January and March of 2021.

Bravo has been detained, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but Gullette still remains at large.

State and local police are still investigating the crimes, along with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the attorney’s office said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information about a bank robbery may call the task force at 303-629-7171 or contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867.