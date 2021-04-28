Driver injured after car strikes RTD train in Aurora Wednesday

AURORA | At least one person has been seriously injured after a car collided with the A-line train near the intersection of Smith Road and Chambers Road in Aurora Wednesday.

Aurora police tweeted a picture of a mangled vehicle beside the train line that traverses from Downtown Denver to Denver International Airport shortly after 1:15 p.m. April 28.

Authorities did not provide further details regarding the extent of the vehicle driver’s injuries.

Paramedics with Aurora Fire Rescue are also evaluating passengers on the train for injuries.

The northbound portion of Chambers Road is closed at the intersection with Smith Road, police said. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

The is a breaking news story and will updated as additional information becomes available.