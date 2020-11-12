Douglas County moves to level orange safety restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases

AURORA | The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has moved Douglas County to level orange on the state’s COVID-19 safety dial.

The change is a response to rising COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in the county, as in many other parts of the state. The county has a 6.23% positivity rate and a two-week incidence rate of 235.54 per 100,000 people, according to the state health department.

Douglas County follows Adams and Arapahoe in moving to level orange, meaning all of Aurora is now subject to the more restrictive level.

The new level will limit capacity in most businesses, restaurants and indoor facilities to 25%. The change goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

“Our Board’s focus is on the health of our citizens and our economy,” the Board of Douglas County Commissioners said in a statement. “We will continue to partner with Tri-County Health Department, our municipalities, large special districts, and our business community as well as regional and statewide leadership to advocate aggressively for the behaviors that reduce COVID-19 transmission.”