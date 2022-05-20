Documentary featuring Village Exchange Center screens at Cannes Film Festival

AURORA | The story of north Aurora’s Village Exchange Center takes on the 75th Cannes Film Festival this weekend in France.

“My Father’s House” — a 16-minute film made by two Denverites, Rob Shearer and Amanda Blaurock, who co-founded the center — will screen at the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase on May 22.

The documentary tells the story many in the city know well: St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s transition to the Village Exchange Center, a multi-faith worship center that offers free services and community programming to more than 10,000 immigrants and refugees hailing from more than two dozen countries in the Aurora-Denver region.

Beyond worship, VEC hosts food pantries, a community garden, legal services and more.

“Our work in the middle of the United States is an example of what is happening around the world as people are encountering each other and being forced to reimagine community and religion,” Blaurock said in a statement about the film. “There are over four million refugees throughout Europe looking for a place to find homeand acceptance. Our work in Colorado, is an example of how religion can be reimagined as an outward facing inclusive ministry.”

St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s pastor Marcel Narucki embraced north Aurora’s changing demographic in 2016 after realizing his church’s following was dwindling and there was a need for more services, religious and beyond, for the neighborhood where immigrants and refugees were settling. About 80% of Colorado’s refugees are resettled within one mile of the former church, according to the documentary.

“My Father’s House” won an Emerging Documentary award in early 2021 from the Cannes Film Festival after originally debuting in a private Telluride film festival screening in 2020.

“These are divisive times,” Narucki says in the film. “We can see the other as an alien other, as someone that’s a problem, or we can see the other as someone to whom I belong.”

Watch a trailer of the film here.