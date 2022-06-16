Document: Colorado Springs teen murder victim worried about coworker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside a Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her and who was later arrested while walking along a highway on suspicion of her murder, according to a police arrest warrant affidavit.

Riley Whitelaw had complained to a manager last year that Joshua Taylor Johnson had made “advances towards her,” and she asked for a change of work hours so she wouldn’t have to work with him several weeks before her body was found inside a break room at the Colorado Springs store on Saturday, according to the affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

Her body was found inside a break room after a manager noticed she hadn’t returned from her break. The body had neck injuries, and blood was on the floor. Video footage showed Johnson stacking bins in the room to try to block a camera, and someone had taped paper over the room’s windows, the affidavit said.

Johnson, who was working at the store the day Whitelaw’s body was found, was arrested on Sunday by Colorado State Patrol officers when he was spotted walking along Interstate 25 outside Trinidad, about 115 miles (184 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.