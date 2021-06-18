Developer announces plans for 1,700 new homes in southeast Aurora

AURORA | Southeast Aurora is officially about to get more crowded.

Officials with Denver-based developer Oakwood Homes this week announced that they have acquired a some 900-acre swath of land in the far corner of the city abutting the Saddle Rock and Heritage Eagle Bend neighborhoods.

The sector along the E-470 tollway will eventually anchor 1,700 new homes, including standalone structures, townhomes and duplexes, according to a news release.

The area known as Kings Point is one of the last last vestiges of open space near the border between Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.

“Kings Point is the last undeveloped area of southeast Aurora that provides access to Denver International Airport and downtown Denver,” Pat Hamill, Chairman and CEO of Oakwood Homes, said in a statement. “The opportunity to build a community that affords urban access and views of Pikes Peak and Mount Evans is rare.”

With construction in the area slated to begin next year, the new neighborhood will feature three new parks, sports fields and a “PGA-level golf course and country club,” according to a news release.

Children in the area will attend the Cherry Creek School District and be funneled into Grandview High School.

Development along Aurora’s eastern peripheries has continued to mushroom in recent years, with tens of thousands of new residents expected to fill in the new abodes popping up in the Painted Prairie and Aurora Highlands neighborhoods south of Denver International Airport.

For years, Aurora politicos like late Mayor Steve Hogan lobbied developers to turn dirt on Aurora’s eastern plains, promising access to city services and water.

Current Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilperson Francoise Bergan lauded the new announcement.

“Development of housing ranks high on the city’s list of priorities,” Coffman said in a statement.