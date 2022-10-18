Denver cop fired, arrested in Aurora for drunkenly pulling gun

AURORA | A now-former Denver Police Department officer is facing criminal charges and has been fired from his job after a weekend incident in Aurora, where he allegedly pulled a gun on somebody while drunk.

After 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aurora Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Waco Way on a report of an armed person, according to an arrest affidavit.

A woman told police that earlier in the evening she and four other people were at a party at her friend’s parents house. Around 10 p.m. her friend wanted to leave the party because her boyfriend, Daniel Caballero, had become highly intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

On the drive back from the party, the affidavit said, another member of the group saw Caballero pull on his girlfriend’s hair while she was driving, causing her discomfort.

At the residence on South Waco, the group went downstairs and ended up in an argument, the affidavit said. During the argument, Caballero allegedly grabbed a Glock 26 firearm and pressed it into the abdomen of a male member of the group.

The victim told police Caballero’s actions “made him scared for his life,” the affidavit said.

Caballero was arrested at the house and booked into the Aurora Municipal Jail on a no bond hold, according to the affidavit.

Caballero, 27, is facing charges of menacing, a class 5 felony, domestic violence, a class 1 misdemeanor, harassment, a class 3 misdemeanor and prohibited use of weapons, a class 3 misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court on Thursday, according to online records.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Denver Police Department, Caballero was formerly employed by the department and was fired on Tuesday.

“Officer Caballero joined DPD in 2021 and was assigned to the DPD Patrol Division,” the release said. “Caballero was still on probationary status following his hiring and today was terminated from the Denver Police Department.”