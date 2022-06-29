Democratic primary for Arapahoe County commissioner seat neck-and-neck

AURORA | The Democratic primary candidates vying for a seat on Arapahoe County’s board of commissioners are currently separated by just eight votes.

After being exactly tied earlier in the day, as of Wednesday afternoon candidate Leslie Summey has received 4,829 votes to Regina Edmondson’s 4,821. The candidates are competing in the Democratic primary for the District Four county commissioner seat, which represents north Arapahoe County and portions of the City of Aurora. Bob Roth, the sole Republican candidate, has so far received 5,894 votes from primary voters. The winner will replace current commissioner Nancy Jackson, a Democrat who is serving her third term.

Edmondson owns a catering company in Aurora and has been involved with several business and service organizations around the city. Her campaign website says she wants to educate constituents about the services offered by the county government and also serve as a voice for small businesses and minority-owned businesses.

Summey is a U.S. Navy veteran and small business owner whose platform includes a “housing first” policy for addressing homelessness, prioritizing services for families and servicemembers, expanding funding for community mental health centers and implementing countywide approaches to topics like unequal pay for women, rising rates of domestic violence and reproductive health care access.

Bob Roth is a small business owner and former Aurora City Council member. His campaign website says he would prioritize public safety, affordability, economic development and providing education choices for families.

Another update from the Arapahoe County elections department is scheduled for 4 p.m. Official results aren’t expected for days.