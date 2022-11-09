Democrat Jason Crow wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District

By
KARA MASON, Sentinel Managing Editor
-
0
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Centennial, celebrates his third win Nov. 8, 2022. Crow was first elected to Sixth Congressional District seat in 2018. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

DENVER | Aurora Congressman Jason Crow has won a third term, beating GOP challenger Steve Monahan, another veteran who joined the military in the wake of 9-11. 

As of Tuesday evening at 9 p.m., Crow had more than 60% of the vote, possibly making it his biggest victory yet. Crow was first elected in 2018 when he beat then-incumbent Mike Coffman, who had been in Congress for a decade. 

In 2020, Crow beat former Colorado GOP chair Steve House for the seat. 

Monahan said on his Congressional campaign website that he ran “because of concerns about rising crime, inflation, parental role in their children’s education, immigration, and wariness of an encroaching bureaucratic state that can eventually eclipse liberties.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments