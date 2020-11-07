Curfew ordered to combat COVID-19 in Adams County, ‘last best hope’ before Stay at Home order

AURORA | New public health orders will go into effect Saturday in Adams County in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, including a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Despite existing public health orders, COVID-19 cases in the county are rising at an “alarming rate,” according to a Friday news release from the Tri-County Health Department.

The new orders go into effect 10 p.m. on Nov. 7 and will last 30 days. The restrictions include:

A nightly curfew in all public places between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. During curfew hours all non-essential businesses must be shut down.

No spectators are allowed at any sporting event.

All alcohol sales must stop at 10 p.m.

Restaurants must limit groups to six people or fewer from no more than two households.

All businesses must implement work from home for all positions that can be done remotely.

Contact tracing shows personal gatherings and restaurants are the most common locations cited for exposure, according to the department.

In the release, Tri-County director Dr. John Douglas described the new requirements as the department’s “last best hopes” to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the county without having to implement another stay at home order.

“This new order is really a five-alarm call to action, like an evacuation in the face of a wildfire,” Douglas said.

According to Tri-County’s online dashboard, Adams County currently has a three-day average of 330 new COVID-19 cases, and a 14-day incidence rate of 839.4 per 100,000 residents.

The county has a test positivity rate of 12.7% and according to modeling 1.2% of all county residents are currently infected with COVID-19, the release said. The county’s hospitalization rate is the highest it has been since April.