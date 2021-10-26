CU Anschutz recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution

AURORA | The University of Colorado Denver and its Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora have been recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, the first research university in the state to attain such a status.

To qualify as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), at least 25% of a university’s full-time undergraduate population must be Hispanic, and it must have a high number of students eligible for Pell Grants.

The Community College of Aurora is also an HSI, along with seven other Colorado universities.

Universities must apply to be granted the designation through the U.S. Department of Education. If they receive the designation, they become eligible for a variety of federal grants.

CU will use grant money to invest in boosting retention and graduation rates, hiring more staff, summer education and other projects, according to a news release announcing the designation.

According to demographic data from the University of Colorado, Anschutz’s student body is currently 11% Hispanic, 12% Asian and 5% Black. The campus has been increasing its diversity efforts in recent years, and last year a group of Black medical students banded together to lobby the campus to become more inclusive, including by recruiting more students of color.

“This designation is a point of pride for our campus, and important recognition of our commitment to educating a diverse student body of future leaders in medicine and health,” CU Anschutz chancellor Donald M. Elliman, Jr. said in the release. “We are dedicated to building a workforce that represents the communities we serve, and becoming one of the few medical campuses in the country to receive this designation further advances this mission.”