CU Anschutz receives $200m for cell and gene therapy institute

AURORA | A new institute to develop more advanced cell and gene therapies is coming to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus thanks to a historic financial commitment by the Gates Frontiers Fund, a Colorado-based foundation.

The Gates Institute will be a partnership between CU Anschutz and the fund. Investments from the two partners are expected to grow to $200 million in the next five years, according to CU Anschutz officials.

The institute will build on the work of the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine and Gates Biomanufacturing Facility, which university officials say “have conducted groundbreaking stem cell research for cancer and rare diseases, pioneering new therapies in recent years.”

The institute will give CU Anschutz scientists the opportunity to develop more effective cell and gene therapeutics, which have shown potential in fighting cancer. The institute will be led Dr. Terry Fry, a professor of pediatric oncology at the CU School of Medicine who has developed immunotherapy treatments for pediatric leukemia patients.

“The Gates Institute will make it possible for our faculty to achieve the vast potential of cell and gene therapies,” CU School of Medicine Dean John J. Reilly, Jr. said in a statement. “With previous support, we have recruited talented faculty and staff, and we have invested in state-of-the-art equipment. With this investment, we will build on that foundation so our scientists can develop a new generation of therapies that allow our clinicians to offer hope to those facing serious disease.”