CU Anschutz enrollment increases 2% from past fall

AURORA | The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus’ enrollment has increased 2% from the past fall, according to preliminary data.

There are 4,612 students enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year, up from 4,522 the past year. That makes CU Anschutz in north Aurora one of two campuses in the CU system that saw an enrollment increase this school year.

That’s according to enrollment data presented to the CU Board of Regents at its meeting Friday. CU Anschutz and CU Boulder both saw slight enrollment upticks, with 2.3% more students at CU. Meanwhile, CU Denver enrollment fell 1.6% and University of Colorado Colorado Springs enrollment fell 2.5%.

According to meeting documents, enrollment at the school of nursing is projected to rise 2%, and the master of public health program is projecting a 10.2% increase from last year.

The school is seeing an increase in graduate students from out of state “due to an increased national recognition of the CU Anschutz Medical Campus,” the presentation said.

Anshutz saw a record increase in applications this year, with a 35% rise in applications to the medical school, higher than the national average.