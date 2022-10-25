Crow, Bennet, Hickenlooper: Aurora ICE death should be independently investigated

AURORA | Aurora’s federal delegation is calling on a full independent investigation of the death of Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza, a Nicaraguan asylum-seeker who died while in custody at a local immigration detention center earlier this month.

It’s so far unclear what led to Calero-Mendoza’s death, which reportedly occurred at University of Colorado hospital. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson declined to comment on why the man was transported to the hospital.

Congressperson Jason Crow and Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet wrote in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general and ICE director that they want the agencies to “complete a thorough review of the results and conduct an independent investigation.”

The detention center is owned and operated by GEO Group, a private person company that manages several facilities across the country.

“We are also concerned about detainees who reportedly witnessed Mr. Calero-Mendoza’s symptoms and eventual collapse,” the trio of lawmakers wrote in the Oct. 21 letter. “These individuals importantly help investigators understand events leading to Mr. Calero-Mendoza’s death and the Facility’s response. Investigators need to maintain access to these witnesses and they should be protected from harm and intimidation during the course of the investigation.”

Specifically, the lawmakers asked that the federal agencies prevent witnesses from being transferred to other facilities, issue stays of removal for witnesses who have deportation orders, consider parole for witnesses and make the final investigation report public.

Calero-Mendoza had been at the facility since May 2, according to ICE. He was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol April 13 and was at the Aurora facility awaiting completion of his removal proceedings.

On Oct. 5, a judge with the Executive Office of Immigration Review ordered Calero-Mendoza’s removal and denied all relief. A 30-day period was granted before removal to accommodate any potential appeals.

Crow’s office has been conducting weekly “oversight” inspections of the detention center since 2019, when he arrived at the facility and was denied a tour after reports of infectious disease and unsanitary conditions in the prison. Those reports are published on Crow’s congressional website.