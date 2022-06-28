COVID-19 testing sites at Aurora school districts set to close

AURORA | COVIDCheck Colorado will be closing its COVID-19 testing locations at the end of the month, including sites at Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District.

COVIDCheck Colorado, a program of the Gary Community Investments foundation, has been operating free testing sites in both districts since the summer of 2020.

On its website, COVIDCheck said that all locations will close on Friday, June 30 and that test results will be available through early July.

“We launched COVIDCheck Colorado as an emergency response to increase testing capacity and, in partnership with the state of Colorado, expanded to provide free community testing,” the website said. “Now, better public health tools and greater testing capacity have been built, and Coloradoans have many available options for COVID-19 testing.”

A free testing site at the Aurora Center for Active Adults at 30 West Del Mar Circle remains open to all community members daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full list of locations is available online at covid19.colorado.gov/testing.





