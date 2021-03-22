COVID-19 ‘dial 3.0’ unveiled; mask mandate revision expected in coming weeks

DENVER | Colorado state health officials released proposed guidelines for a third and final version of COVID-19 safety dial before it goes into effect on Wednesday and a revised mask mandate that’s expected next month.

The new dial is in response to more people across the state receiving the vaccine, according to a news release from the state health department. The restrictions will be more relaxed, and it is designed to make it easier for counties to qualify for the lower levels of restriction.

“Because of the commitment of all Coloradans, we are where we are now, able to be less restrictive and provide local communities and their public health agencies more control while still protecting the public’s health,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment CEO, said in a statement. “It’s all about a balance. We’ve enacted the restrictions we need to slow the disease while attempting to limit the ramifications of closing down parts of the state and the impacts that come with that.”

The main proposed changes are:

It will be easier for counties to qualify for level green, the lowest level on the dial. Counties with 35 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people will be eligible, up from 15 cases on the current dial.

Most restrictions in level green will be taken away, bars, gyms and indoor events and must operate at a 50% capacity.

Bars will be able to open in level blue at a 25% capacity.

Outdoor events in levels green and blue will no longer have capacity restrictions.

Businesses in the 5 Star program can operate at a 60% capacity in level blue.

Retail offices in level blue can operate at a 75% capacity.

In the recommendations, it’s expected that the executive order requiring face coverings in public will be extended on April 4, but in level green masks would only be required in schools, congregate care facilities and other “high risk” settings. In level blue and above masks would be required in all indoor public settings where unrelated people gather.

The final guidelines will be released on Tuesday, and the new dial will go into effect Wednesday, March 24. By mid-April the state plans to transition to a more local model, according to the release, giving county health departments more control over capacity limits.