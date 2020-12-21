Coroner identifies 61-year-old man killed while crossing Aurora street

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man struck and killed while attempting to cross East Iliff Avenue in Aurora last week as Norman Barksdale, 61.

Police said Friday that a motorist fatally struck Barksdale while he was crossing the westbound lanes of Iliff at approximately 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. He died two days later at a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

His death as been ruled an accident, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The driver who struck Barksdale fled the area after the crash, according to police. A passerby found Barksdale lying in the street and contacted authorities.

Investigators have no information regarding the driver who struck Barksdale, nor what vehicle the person was operating.

Anyone with potential information related to this fatal collision is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000.

The collision last week marked the 35th fatal traffic incident in Aurora this year.