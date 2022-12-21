Cooking equipment to blame for ‘carbon monoxide problem’ at Gaylord Rockies Tuesday

AURORA | Faulty cooking equipment caused a “carbon monoxide issue” at the Gaylord Rockies resort in east Aurora Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

After 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, several people at the 2 million square feet hotel and convention center complained of feeling sick, the agency said on social media. EMS providers triaged the scene when they arrived and concluded no patients have life-threatening illnesses.

One person was transported to the hospital and seven people were assessed overall.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the cooking equipment had been shut down and was “no longer causing a carbon monoxide problem” as of 6 p.m.