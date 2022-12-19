Convicted child molester guilty of new child pornography charges; awaiting sexual offender trial

AURORA | An Aurora man who served multiple prison terms for molesting children was found guilty of possessing child pornography by a jury earlier this month and faces for charges for being a habitual sexual offender, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

This month, Floyd Slusher, 69, was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child, possession with intent to distribute, a class 3 felony; and sexual exploitation of a child, video possession, a class 4 felony. He is also facing charges of two sentence enhancers related to being a habitual sexual offender, the trial for those charges scheduled to take place in March.

Slusher was arrested earlier this year after an investigation conducted by members of the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered he was posting and downloading child pornography, according to a news release by the DA’s office.

Slusher’s documented history of crimes against children began in the early 1970s, when he was a Boy Scouts staff member in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was caught having sex with juvenile males and was sent back to the U.S., the release said.

Slusher was featured in a 2012 Los Angeles Times investigation about how the Boy Scouts of America created a confidential blacklist of sexual predators that it fought to keep from becoming public. The Times found over 125 cases where men on the list, including Slusher, continued to harm children after the Boy Scouts first became aware of their behavior.

In Boulder, Slusher became a Boy Scout troop leader and was convicted of assault for molesting young boys. The Times article said that Slusher molested at least eight boys in his troop in Boulder and threatened to kill them if they spoke about what happened.

“‘Almost every Boy Scout in Troop 75 and Troop 73 has been approached sexually by Slusher on one time or another,’ a detective wrote, adding that the victims were ‘too numerous’ to interview,” the article said.

After being released from prison on parole in 1990, he was convicted for another assault on a juvenile male, the release said.

After being sentenced for the 1990 assault and charges related to attempting to escape from custody, he was granted discretionary parole for that sentence in October 2020 and placed on the Colorado sex offender registry, before being arrested in February of this year on child pornography charges.

“This defendant has a history of sexually abusing children dating back more than 45 years, and it is deeply concerning that he was able to engage in this type of behavior while on parole for a similar offense,” Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin said in a statement. “Every time child sexual abuse material is viewed or distributed, the children depicted in those materials are re-victimized.”