Construction of overpass connecting regional trail systems to begin Monday

AURORA | Construction on a pedestrian overpass that will provide trail connection to residents in the south Denver metro region is set to begin Monday.

Work on the project will begin just north of Preservation Park and trailhead and then move east across South Parker Road. The overpass is set to connect the Cherry Creek Trail and the High Plains Trail and provide a safer option to crossing the busy roadway.

The next phase of construction will start once Kings Point within the City of Aurora begins development, according to Arapahoe County, which is a partner in funding the connection project.

Douglas County, the E-470 Public Highway Authority, and local municipalities, including Aurora, are helping fund the $5.2 million overpass.

Planners expect construction of the bridge to take about six months and have minimal impact on commuters during the day. Some night closures on South Parker Road are expected when the bridge is being put into place.

For inquiries or to receive project and construction updates, please email the project team at [email protected].