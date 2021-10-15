Community College of Aurora’s first in-person play since beginning of the pandemic runs this weekend

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora’s theatre department is performing its first in-person play this weekend since the beginning of the pandemic.

The play, which will be held outdoors at the ampitheatre on CCA’s CentreTech campus, is free and open to the public.

“The Love Theory: A Play About Climate Change and Us” is a collaboration between CCA’s literature and theatre department. Focused on climate change, it weaves together essays by many CCA students.

The department performed the play over Zoom in the spring but decided to perform it again in-person this school year.

“I feel like we did all we could with Zoom, so we were thrilled to be able to take what we learned and move the show outdoors,” theatre director Stacey D’Angelo said in a news release. “This play, in particular, is about climate change, and what a powerful way to experience it—outdoors, under the vast night sky. We are blending technology with live performance for a unique experience like we’ve never explored.”

The play will run at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening in the outdoor ampitheatre on CCA’s CenterTech campus behind the fine arts building. Food trucks will be on site starting at 6 p.m. Register to attend online at ccaurora.edu/lovetheory.