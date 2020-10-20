Community College of Aurora to continue online learning in the spring

AURORA | Online learning will continue at the Community College of Aurora through the spring semester, the college has announced.

Like schools and universities across the country, the college went remote in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of its classes are online this fall except for a handful of labs and vocational classes that require some in-person instruction.

That will continue into the spring to ensure that students are safe and prevent disruption, the college said in an Oct. 13 message sent to students.

“We want to do everything we can to minimize stress and disruption in your lives,” the message said. “Rather than start in-person and possibly have to transition to an online/remote format later in the semester, or vice versa, we want to give you a consistent and certain learning environment.”

CCA president Betsy Oudenhoven also announced that she will be stepping down in July 2021 after 10 years with the college. Oudenhoven became president in 2013 after serving as vice president for student affairs, and has worked to expand the college’s diversity initiatives and revamp its advising program during her tenure.

The departure is part of her planned retirement, though the 2020-2021 school year ended up looking different than anyone could have predicted.

“I am incredibly proud of all that has been accomplished over the past ten years and I know that our hard work will continue to provide transformative opportunities for our students and our communities for years to come,” Oudenhoven said in a statement.

The Colorado Community College System will search for her replacement during the remainder of the academic year.