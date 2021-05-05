Community College of Aurora selects new president

AURORA | Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia has selected Mordecai Brownlee to serve as the Community College of Aurora’s next president.

Brownlee is currently the vice president for student success at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas.

In a statement, Garcia said that Brownlee rose to the top of the field because of his experience in strategic enrollment management, his work on diversity, equity and inclusion and his “entrepreneurial spirit.”

“Raised by a single-mother who was an educator, I learned first-hand the importance of faith, hard work, sacrifice, and the responsibility we have as educators to empower the minds and lives of students through equitable learning environments and ample student support,” Brownlee said in a statement. “CCA is an institution that has embraced this charge and as its president, every day I will be committed to serving as an example of the institution’s mission in action.”

He is succeeding president Betsy Oudenhoven, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 42 years in higher education. His first day will be July 15.