Community College of Aurora receives $30k grant to support underrepresented students

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora has received a $30,000 grant from the Career and Technical Education CoLab to support underrepresented students in early childhood education.

The grant runs through 2023 and will fund work by CCA to boost participation rates among students of color in its early childhood education director certificate program, according to a news release from the college.

The 33-credit certificate meets Colorado’s requirements for directors of childcare centers, and can also be transferred to a four-year college to obtain an early childhood education degree.

The grant will be used in part to create a learning space with better technology and teaching supplies, the release said, and is part of the college’s long-term efforts to increase retention and graduation rates for students of color.