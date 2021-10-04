Community College of Aurora names new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora has selected vice president of student affairs Angela Marquez to serve in a new role as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Marquez served as vice president of student affairs since January 2020, according to a news release from the college. Previously, she worked at Metropolitan State University, where she helped the college fulfill its mission as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

In her new role, she will establish a new Center for Multicultural Student Services at CCA, according to the college. The center will be the latest in a series of steps CCA has taken to ensure students from all backgrounds are successful.

The college became a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2016 under the leadership of former president Betsy Oudenhoven, and new president Mordecai Browlee has said he plans to build on CCA’s diversity work.

“I am excited to help lead in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of the Community College of Aurora,” Marquez said in a statement. “My passion for this work and professional experience are directly aligned with the important direction we are taking as an institution to advance an inclusive community of learners.”