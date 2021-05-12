Community College of Aurora hosting vaccine clinic open to public Friday

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora’s film school is partnering with STRIDE Community Health Center to host a vaccine clinic this Friday.

The clinic is at the Colorado Film School at 9075 E. Lowry Blvd. in Denver from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be distributing the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 or older, the J&J vaccine is currently available to those 18 and older. Anyone 12-17 must come with a parent or guardian to be vaccinated, according to a news release.

Those that get the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be automatically scheduled to receive a second dose on June 4.

Pre-register through STRIDE at https://bit.ly/3uKgjnI. Walk-ins without appointments will also be allowed, according to CCA.