Community College of Aurora holding health open house Saturday

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora is partnering with HealthONE to host an open house for people interested in launching a career in the healthcare industry.

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Medical Center of Aurora, 1501 S. Potomac St., in meeting rooms 1 and 2. Free valet and garage parking will be available.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3ICFMq7.

HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the Denver metro area. At the open house, prospective students can learn about CCA’s different healthcare degrees and certificates as well as career opportunities at HealthONE.

The community college has a number of offerings in the health sciences, ranging from certificates that can be completed fully at CCA to degree programs that can be completed at CU Anschutz.

The healthcare field has been a subject of growing interest at the K-12 level as well as Colorado and the nation both continue to experience shortages in the field. “Health and wellness” is one of the tracks at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus, and students have the opportunity to obtain a certified nursing aide (CNA) certification. Aurora Public Schools will also be opening a healthcare-focused magnet school on the campus of North Middle School as part of its ongoing Blueprint APS plan.