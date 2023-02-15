Community College of Aurora closed Wednesday due to weather

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora will be closed Wednesday due to anticipated weather conditions.

“Due to the expected inclement weather tomorrow (2/15), CCA will suspend all campus operations,” the college said in an announcement on its website Tuesday afternoon.

Local school districts have yet to say if there will be any closures or delays.

A winter weather advisory is in place all day Wednesday for much of the Front Range, according to the National Weather Service. In Aurora, snow is predicted to begin falling Tuesday evening and continue during the day Wednesday.

The daytime high temperature is predicted to be 19 degrees Wednesday, according to the NWS, with wind chill values as low as zero degrees.