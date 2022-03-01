Community College of Aurora addresses conflict in Ukraine, Ethiopia

AURORA | Community College of Aurora president Mordecai Brownlee is encouraging students and staff affected by the invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflict in Ethiopia to take advantage of local resources.

Along with the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia that began last week, Ethiopia has been undergoing a serious humanitarian conflict for over a year that has resulted in thousands of people being killed and many more being forced to flee their homes. In a February report, Amnesty International said that some of the actions of militant groups may qualify as war crimes.

CCA has a significant number of international students, including many from Ethiopia and the surrounding region. In a message, Brownlee asked the school community to be particularly supportive of one another during this time.

“As educated and engaged individuals, it is critical that we are aware of and understand world affairs and their widespread impact across the globe,” he said. “As humans and individuals that are part of a broader CCA community, we must also recognize that our colleagues, and students may be hurt by tragedy and/or need support. It is important we stand in solidarity with our employees, our current and former students and community members who come from countries and/or who have family members in countries currently at war or in conflict.”

A list of mental health resources from CCA and the community is available on the college’s website.