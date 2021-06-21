Colorado trial begins: father accused of killing son in 2012

DENVER | The trial for a father accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012 is expected to begin Monday afternoon in Colorado.

Mark Redwine stands trial for allegedly killing his son Dylan, who disappeared in November 2012 in the Vallecito area near Durango, Colorado during a court-ordered visit over Thanksgiving break. Redwine told investigators he left Dylan alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.

Redwine, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him July 2017 for alleged second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The father faces up to 48 years in prison if he’s found guilty of his son’s death.

Dylan’s skull was found by hikers in 2015 and forensic anthropologists said the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, the indictment said.

The case drew nation attention when Redwine and the boy’s mother, Elaine Hall, leveled accusations at each other during appearances on the syndicated “Dr. Phil” television show in 2013. TV host Nancy Grace also did a show Dylan’s disappearance.

Redwine’s day in court was postponed in 2020 and a judge granted several mistrials because of COVID-19 restrictions.