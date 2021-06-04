Colorado picks first $1 million winner in vaccine drive

DENVER | Colorado has picked its first $1 million winner in a new lottery that’s trying to inspire state residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that Sally Sliger of Mead won the first of five $1 million prizes for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Sliger is a clinical data analyst at Tru Comunity Care, a Lafayette-based nonprofit organization that offers hospice and other care.

Every resident who was vaccinated by the end of May was entered in the first of five weekly drawings. Residents needed to be 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines to be eligible. They didn’t need to register for the drawing, which was conducted by the Colorado Lottery.

Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. California also planned Friday to announce the first 15 winners of $50,000 in prize money for getting vaccinated.

Starting Monday, Colorado will conduct random drawings to give $50,000 scholarships to a total of 25 students who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. State resident students ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one vaccine dose are eligible.