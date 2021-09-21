Colorado offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to all Coloradans

DENVER | Coloradans can now sign up to have eight free rapid COVID-19 tests delivered to their doorstep, Gov. Jared Polis announced at a Tuesday news conference.

The state has acquired two million of the rapid antigen tests, which deliver results in 15 minutes and provide an “extra layer of security” in the state’s fight against the virus, Polis said.

Any Coloradan can sign up, and the tests should arrive in four to seven days. Sign up online at covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.

Colorado also opened up four new mass vaccination clinics on Monday, including one at the Aurora Municipal Center. The drive-thru site is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 and does not require an appointment.

There are currently 876 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado, including 14 minors. There are 204 available ICU beds statewide, Polis said. Currently the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.2%, slightly above the target of less than 5%.

Colorado has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the country, chief epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said at the conference, and the state’s hospitalization rate is slowly starting to decrease. About 85% of people hospitalized with the virus are not vaccinated.

The parts of the state with the lowest vaccination rates are also the places with the highest number of people hospitalized with the virus, she said.

“At the individual level, a vaccine is certainly going to protect you from being hospitalized, and at the population level the vaccine is really going to protect our healthcare capacity,” Herlihy said.