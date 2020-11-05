Colorado hits new COVID-19 hospitalization high, health leaders warn 1 in 100 contagious

AURORA | COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at the highest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to new data from the state health department.

894 hospital beds in Colorado are filled with coronavirus patients. The peak in April was 888 hospitalizations.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said during a news conference on Thursday there’s currently no data to suggest that a slow in rising cases or plateau is on the horizon.

That could be disastrous for the state’s health care system over the next two months. Continuing at the current rate of spread, models suggest Colorado hospitals will exceed capacity by mid-December.

To avoid that situation, Gov. Jared Polis is asking people to reduce contacts with others outside of their household, continue to wear a mask when in public or interacting with others and keep a distance from other people.

“Cancel your plans,” Polis advised.

One in 100 people in Colorado are contagious with the virus, according to Polis and state health leaders. Many of those people may not even realize it.

Still, there’s no indication Polis will resurrect the stay-at-home orders that were in place in March and April. The state continues to monitor counties individually and make decisions on restrictions that way.

In the Aurora-metro region that has become confusing to some, but Polis said it shouldn’t matter if a person lives in Denver or Aurora, they should simply stay home because it’s the safest place to be right now.

Herlihy said spread is likely increasing because of “Covid fatigue.” People are tired of living with the virus.

“But the virus isn’t tired of us,” Polis said.

In fact, it thrives in cool, dry places and is easily transmutable indoors. That makes masks, distance and staying home even more important, the duo echoed during the update.

Spikes in cases also occur around holidays.

Polis advised Coloradans to limit plans for Thanksgiving and only spend it with people in their household.