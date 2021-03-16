Colorado food service workers now eligible for free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits

AURORA | Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits are now available to food service workers in Colorado.

State health officials said in a news release Tuesday they hope the tests will help mitigate spreading the virus while vaccines are still being distributed.

Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said he’s “confident that these tests will keep our restaurants open and our food service workers safe.”

Catching a contagious person before they spread the virus has been the biggest battle throughout the pandemic, as symptoms aren’t always evident.

The rapid tests come as vaccines are rolling out, but the threat of transmitting the virus still exists as pandemic restrictions continue to ease and more people are able to gather indoors.

Restaurants and other businesses in some parts of Aurora were allowed to increase capacity over the weekend. CDPHE moved Arapahoe County to level Blue on the COVID-19 restriction dial.

Adams County is still at level Yellow.

“Restaurants’ top priority has always been keeping guests safe and healthy. We are thrilled that this resource will be available to our industry as an additional means to that end,” Sonia Riggs, President and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

“We hope the Binax At-Home program, in combination with vaccine distribution to restaurant workers, can help create a clear path to safely welcoming Colorado’s communities back into restaurants at full capacity,” she said.

Binax At-Home rapid tests were first made available to Colorado teachers, school administrators and early childhood educators. Gov. Jared Polis helped hand-deliver some of those tests last month.

Service workers can enroll in the program by filling out this form, which asks for a employer information and email address. Once approved, free tests can be ordered and delivered to the worker’s home.