With their five year anniversary on the horizon, Coco Loco has found their fit within the local community.
It was a lack of healthy snack options along the Havana Street corridor that sparked the idea for Jose Ramirez, his sister Vicky Ramirez Abshire and their business partner Celeste Ramirez to open their smoothie shop.
Together they opened in a shop previously occupied by their children and nephews.
Their kids ran a trading card game store, selling products like Pokemon and Magic cards.
“One thing that sets us aside from the larger shops is that we are family operated,” Jose said.
Coco Loco really saw their business boom during the pandemic. Being that they only offer to-go choices, they were able to stay open during, and the delivery options offered a new
method of serving their customers.
The all-natural ingredients and health benefits of their drinks were also a driving factor to their boom in business, given that self-care and nutrition rocketed to the forefront of keeping healthy during the height of COVID.
Since then, their Peruvian and Cuban influenced smoothie shop has seen serious growth in their sales year over year, averaging a 10%-15% increase.
Another facet of their business that would separate them from the franchised operations is that they offer CBD as an additive to their drinks. They were the first in the greater metro area to offer the additive.
“You’re never going to find a Jamba Juice or Smoothie King adding CBD to their drinks,” Jose said.
