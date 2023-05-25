Coco Loco Kitchen Manager Katy Sigala presses fresh apple juice for a delivery order, May 17. Delivery orders have helped contribute to the year over year increase in profits, seen by Coco Loco. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

With their five year anniversary on the horizon, Coco Loco has found their fit within the local community.

It was a lack of healthy snack options along the Havana Street corridor that sparked the idea for Jose Ramirez, his sister Vicky Ramirez Abshire and their business partner Celeste Ramirez to open their smoothie shop.

Fresh sugar cane is run through a machine that presses out its juices to add to a drink. The sugar cane, which is packed with nutrients and provides bevy of health benefits, is purchased from a local French bakery that has it imported fresh from Louisiana. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Together they opened in a shop previously occupied by their children and nephews.

Their kids ran a trading card game store, selling products like Pokemon and Magic cards.

“One thing that sets us aside from the larger shops is that we are family operated,” Jose said.

Coco Loco really saw their business boom during the pandemic. Being that they only offer to-go choices, they were able to stay open during, and the delivery options offered a new

method of serving their customers.

Vicky Ramirez Abshire and her brother Jose Ramirez own the family-operated Coco Loco located in the Village on the Park on Havana Street. Coco Loco is celebrating their five-year anniversary this year. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado Coco Loco Kitchen Manager, Katy Sigala, makes a Cubano wrap for a customer, May 17. Coco Loco offers a variety of sandwiches and wraps, along with their all-natural juices and smoothies. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado Coco Loco co-owner Vicky Ramirez Abshire pours coconut milk into the blender holding the makings of a sweet potato smoothie, May 17. There are a litany of options to add to the smoothies to pack an extra punch of nutrients to the beverage. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The all-natural ingredients and health benefits of their drinks were also a driving factor to their boom in business, given that self-care and nutrition rocketed to the forefront of keeping healthy during the height of COVID.

Since then, their Peruvian and Cuban influenced smoothie shop has seen serious growth in their sales year over year, averaging a 10%-15% increase.

Another facet of their business that would separate them from the franchised operations is that they offer CBD as an additive to their drinks. They were the first in the greater metro area to offer the additive.

“You’re never going to find a Jamba Juice or Smoothie King adding CBD to their drinks,” Jose said.

