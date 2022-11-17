City of Aurora welcomes citizen applicants for new Civic Engagement Commission

AURORA | Aurorans interested in shaping how their city conducts outreach to residents can apply now to fill one of five openings on the new Civic Engagement Commission.

Any Aurora resident who is registered to vote can apply for a three-year term, which begins in February. The commission launched this year, and Aurora City Council members appointed the group’s first five members in January — David Corbari, Debi Hunter Holen, Kelli Kelly, Sean Moore and Ama Hapke Rosen.

“As a member of this commission, residents will work with Aurora elected officials and city staff to provide recommendations to the city on developing and implementing a broad range of civic engagement programs,” a city news release says.

“There will be opportunities to create initiatives to support and partner with both community-based organizations in their civic engagement efforts and help implement citywide civic engagement programs, including a Civic Engagement Academy.”

The commission is envisioned to have 15 members when fully staffed, with the next round of five commissioners being appointed in 2023 and a final round of five receiving appointments in 2024, to ensure terms are staggered.

Members will be expected to attend monthly meetings set by the group. Meetings are currently remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic but may switch to in-person.

Applications are being accepted online at AuroraGov.org/Boards, and residents with questions may contact Tristen Sheptock at 303-739-7635 or [email protected]