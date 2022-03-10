City of Aurora seeking sculptors for Havana Street installation

AURORA | Sculptors in and around Colorado can apply now to install their artwork along Aurora’s diverse Havana Street corridor for a two-year exhibition starting this fall.

The City of Aurora Art in Public Places Program and the Havana Business Improvement District are taking applications through April 17 for their 11th Biennial Art 2C on Havana Street exhibition.

“The exhibition provides residents and visitors with a unique way to experience the Business District,” the call for entries says. “Public art such as this boosts real estate values and creates opportunities for local businesses to thrive while also providing sculptors with opportunities to share their work, gain recognition for the quality of their work, and compete for cash awards.”

Artists hailing from Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Kansas and Nebraska are eligible for a $2,500 stipend for the transportation, installation and removal of their sculptures on top of cash prizes of $500, $750 and $1,250 for the three top submissions.

Twelve sculptures up to 14 feet in height will be selected for the exhibition, which will last from October 2022 through mid-September 2024. Artworks will be available for purchase through the exhibition, and a website for the exhibition notes that the city may purchase sculptures to add to its public art collection.

More information about the application process for Art 2C on Havana Street is available at bit.ly/3Kx5YTH.