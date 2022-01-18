City of Aurora opening up grants to support neighborhood projects 

AURORA | Grants of up to $5,000 for neighborhood cleanups, community signage, food pantries and other projects will be available soon through a City of Aurora program opening Jan. 26.

First approved in 2015, the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is meant to help “improve a neighborhood’s physical condition, enhance pride and identity, increase neighborhood communication, and bring new assets to the neighborhood that foster gathering and positive experiences,” according to a news release.

The projects also must be within city limits, provide “an identifiable benefit to the neighborhood,” have a set timeline and involve at least three households.

This year, $60,000 out of the city’s general fund has been earmarked for grants, available to individuals as well as community groups.

People interested in applying will first be asked to attend one of three virtual meetings being held on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., Feb. 2 at noon and Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

Links for the meetings will be posted online at AuroraGov.org/NeighborhoodGrants. Applicants should also meet with their city community engagement coordinator before applying no later than 5 p.m. on April 22.

Residents can look up their community engagement coordinator by visiting AuroraGov.org/PropertyInfo and searching their address. All projects must be completed by Oct. 31.

Applications for mini-grants to fund neighborhood activities like block parties, cleanups, festivals and tournaments, as well as printing of promotional posters and fliers are also open now and available at AuroraGov.org/NeighborhoodGrants.