City of Aurora open house for 13th Avenue construction planned April 16

AURORA | Residents are invited to a City of Aurora open house April 16 to review proposed changes to 13th Avenue between Yosemite Street and Chambers Road.

The improvements could include a new, multi-use path; changes in parking; and improved lighting. Community members can show up to review the draft plan and give feedback between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, located 10100 E. 13th Ave.

Comments will help the city finalize its recommendations for improvements along the corridor, for which funding still needs to be secured. The current suggestions are based on community input gathered over the past year, according to a press release.

The release describes the significance of the corridor within Aurora as connecting “residents, students and businesses to their neighborhood, city and region and to places like schools, parks, a light rail station, trails, job centers, stores and restaurants.”

More information about the project is available at EngageAurora.org/13th. The draft concept will also be available on the website starting April 18. Residents who need language interpretation at the open house should make a request [email protected] by April 2.

Members of the public with other questions can contact Tom Worker-Braddock at 303-739-7340 or [email protected]